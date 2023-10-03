UNR teams up with DMV to offer 150th anniversary license plates

Motorists can now order a new specialty license plate commemorating the 150th anniversary of the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Nevada DMV offering UNR 150th anniversary special license plates. (University of Nevada, Reno)

Interested Nevada residents can purchase the plate for one year from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. Sequential plates are $60 on top of other applicable registration fees and $30 for annual renewal. Fees increase for personalized options.

The plate’s design features a blue backdrop with a special UNR sesquicentennial logo.

A portion of the fees generated by the plate will go toward supporting Pack Provisions, which is a free on-campus food bank available to all UNR students, faculty and staff.

“The sesquicentennial license plate commemorates the incredible and lasting impact that the University of Nevada, Reno has made and will continue to make in our great state,” UNR President Brian Sandoval said in a statement.

