72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

UNR teams up with DMV to offer 150th anniversary license plates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 6:03 pm
 
The Nevada DMV offering UNR 150th anniversary special license plates. (University of Nevada, Reno)
The Nevada DMV offering UNR 150th anniversary special license plates. (University of Nevada, Reno)

Motorists can now order a new specialty license plate commemorating the 150th anniversary of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Interested Nevada residents can purchase the plate for one year from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. Sequential plates are $60 on top of other applicable registration fees and $30 for annual renewal. Fees increase for personalized options.

The plate’s design features a blue backdrop with a special UNR sesquicentennial logo.

A portion of the fees generated by the plate will go toward supporting Pack Provisions, which is a free on-campus food bank available to all UNR students, faculty and staff.

“The sesquicentennial license plate commemorates the incredible and lasting impact that the University of Nevada, Reno has made and will continue to make in our great state,” UNR President Brian Sandoval said in a statement.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
1
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
2
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
3
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
4
‘Everybody’s happy’: Mark Wahlberg, family ‘have adapted’ to Vegas
‘Everybody’s happy’: Mark Wahlberg, family ‘have adapted’ to Vegas
5
A ‘candy store’ for gamblers: Las Vegas business has 7 million gaming chips
A ‘candy store’ for gamblers: Las Vegas business has 7 million gaming chips
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Nevada DMV to offer written driver’s license test online
Nevada DMV to offer written driver’s license test online
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it’s expensive
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it’s expensive
A ‘$1 billion investment’: UNR basketball may get new home under casino plan
A ‘$1 billion investment’: UNR basketball may get new home under casino plan
Education group seeks to repeal funding for A’s proposed stadium
Education group seeks to repeal funding for A’s proposed stadium
Longest-serving UNLV President Carol Harter dies
Longest-serving UNLV President Carol Harter dies
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend