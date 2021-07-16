US 93 northeast of Las Vegas reopens after floods

The Nevada Department of Transportation said on Twitter that U.S. 93, along with state Route 168, opened at noon.

U.S. 93 in Lincoln County was opened about noon Friday, July 16, 2021, after being closed for flooding earlier in the week, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. (NDOT via Twitter)

U.S. 93 in Lincoln County was opened about noon Friday, July 16, 2021, after being closed for flooding earlier in the week, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. (NDOT)

Some of the mud that covered U.S. 93 near Caliente in Lincoln County after midweek flooding from thunderstorms. (NDOT)

A portion of U.S. Highway 93 that was shut down Wednesday night because of flooding reopened on Friday.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said on Twitter that U.S. 93, along with state Route 168, opened at noon.

The northbound U.S. 93 closure northeast of Las Vegas had begun at Interstate 15; the southbound closure began in Caliente, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. The closure was announced by the Highway Patrol on Wednesday night.

Wednesday was the fourth day that the Las Vegas area and northeastern Clark County had rain or thunderstorms.