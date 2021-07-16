107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Nevada

US 93 northeast of Las Vegas reopens after floods

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2021 - 4:04 pm
 
Updated July 16, 2021 - 4:18 pm
U.S. 93 in Lincoln County was opened about noon Friday, July 16, 2021, after being closed for f ...
U.S. 93 in Lincoln County was opened about noon Friday, July 16, 2021, after being closed for flooding earlier in the week, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. (NDOT via Twitter)
U.S. 93 in Lincoln County was opened about noon Friday, July 16, 2021, after being closed for f ...
U.S. 93 in Lincoln County was opened about noon Friday, July 16, 2021, after being closed for flooding earlier in the week, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. (NDOT)
Some of the mud that covered U.S. 93 near Caliente in Lincoln County after midweek flooding fro ...
Some of the mud that covered U.S. 93 near Caliente in Lincoln County after midweek flooding from thunderstorms. (NDOT)

A portion of U.S. Highway 93 that was shut down Wednesday night because of flooding reopened on Friday.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said on Twitter that U.S. 93, along with state Route 168, opened at noon.

The northbound U.S. 93 closure northeast of Las Vegas had begun at Interstate 15; the southbound closure began in Caliente, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. The closure was announced by the Highway Patrol on Wednesday night.

Wednesday was the fourth day that the Las Vegas area and northeastern Clark County had rain or thunderstorms.

MOST READ
1
L.A. County health official: Reconsider travel to Nevada
L.A. County health official: Reconsider travel to Nevada
2
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
3
Listing for Laughlin hotel-casino ‘unauthorized,’ removed
Listing for Laughlin hotel-casino ‘unauthorized,’ removed
4
Clark County health agency urges face masks for all in public spaces
Clark County health agency urges face masks for all in public spaces
5
Summerlin townhouse project sells out before breaking ground
Summerlin townhouse project sells out before breaking ground
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST