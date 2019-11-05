US 95 closed near Beatty after fatal crash

U.S. 95 is currently closed in both directions in the area, and the Nevada Highway Patrol is unsure when it will reopen.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

A fatal crash closed down U.S. Highway 95 in both directions near Beatty, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Two cars collided just before 5:10 p.m. Monday on the northbound side of the freeway near Nye County mile marker 92, spokesman Travis Smaka said. One person has been pronounced dead, he said.

#TrafficAlert Fatal crash US-95 northbound at Nye County Mile Marker 92. US-95 is currently closed in both directions. Expect major delays. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 5, 2019

U.S. 95 is currently closed in both directions in the area, and Smaka said he is unsure when it will reopen.

