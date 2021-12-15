49°F
US 95 in Nye County reopened after ice forces closure

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2021 - 8:17 am
 
Updated December 15, 2021 - 12:46 pm
Icy roads on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County had the road closed in both directions early Wednesd ...
Icy roads on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County had the road closed in both directions early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, north of Beatty. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Icy conditions following a major winter storm closed U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County in both directions for hours early Wednesday north of Beatty before it was reopened.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said the roads were so slick between Beatty and Tonopah that the highway was closed overnight. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said in a text there were “several crashes in the area.”

Adrienne Packer, spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, said the road was briefly reopened Wednesday morning, but a subsequent crash caused it to be closed it again. It was reopened at around 10 a.m. and remained open Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

