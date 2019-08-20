US 95 northwest of Las Vegas reopens after suspicious package found
U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found at Creech Air Force Base.
The route was reopened about 6:30 a.m.
#Update All travel lanes on US95 and Clark County Mile Marker 120 are now open. #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSocomm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 20, 2019
The Nevada Highway Patrol announced the closure near Indian Springs shortly after 5 a.m.
No details on the package have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
