US 95 northwest of Las Vegas reopens after suspicious package scare

U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found at Creech Air Force Base.

Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The route was reopened about 6:30 a.m.

#Update All travel lanes on US95 and Clark County Mile Marker 120 are now open. #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 20, 2019

The Nevada Highway Patrol announced the closure near Indian Springs shortly after 5 a.m.

No details on the package were released, but a statement by Creech officials indicated it was determined not to pose a hazard.

“Our security forces members acted swiftly alongside local law enforcement, and while the threat was unfounded, we will continue to remain vigilant against threats on behalf of the Hunter family and Las Vegas community,” said Col. James Price, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander.

