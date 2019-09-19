US 95 reopens after critical injury crash in Nye County
Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash involving a semitruck and a car Thursday afternoon in Nye County.
The crash was reported shortly after 3:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95, near State Road 160, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The crash site is about 30 miles north of Pahrump.
The highway was reopened by 9:30 p.m., RTC Southern Nevada tweeted Thursday night.
#FASTALERT UPDATE: 19-Sep-2019 09:25 pm,
Crash on US-95 after Indian Springs,
FREEWAY NOW OPEN.
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 20, 2019
No other details have been released.
