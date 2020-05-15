US 95 reopens after damage from 6.5 earthquake near Tonopah repaired

A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada near Tonopah early Friday, damaging U.S. Highway 95 in several areas and causing its closure until early afternoon.

A Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office vehicle and cones block U.S. Highway 95 near Coaldale in western Nevada after the road was damaged during a 6.5-magnitude earthquake about 4 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020. (Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office)

Road separation is evident on U.S. Highway 95 near Coaldale in western Nevada after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office)

The Nevada Department of Transportation closed a half-mile section of U.S. Highway 95 west of Tonopah after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake caused minor pavement damage to the roadway on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Cracks on U.S. 95 west of Tonopah caused by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Friday, May 15, 2020. (NDOT photo)

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada near Tonopah early Friday, damaging U.S. Highway 95 in several areas and causing the closure its closure until early afternoon.

The temblor, which was originally classified as magnitude 6.4 but later upgraded by the U.S. Geological Survey, was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles west of Tonopah, near Coaldale.

The quake’s depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles.

A section of U.S. 95 was closed due to damage on Friday, but was reopened by 2 p.m., according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Mineral County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Jim Kenner said the damage on U.S. 95 was at mile marker 89. Damage to the roadway also was confirmed in Esmeralda County. Photos from the scene showed a crack several inches wide running through both lanes of the highway.

“We’ve got a lot of calls from frightened residents but none of them report any damage,” Kenner said.

#Earthquake in Nevada M 6.4 earthquake near Nevada occurred just after 4AM local Approximately 200 miles NW of #LasVegas and 75 miles east of #Yosemite National Park pic.twitter.com/wmqRSVuTBj — WindyCity Weather and News (@WindyCityWxMan) May 15, 2020

The Nevada Department of Transportation also reported “minor pavement damage to a half-mile section” of U.S. 95, north of the U.S. Route 6 junction in Tonopah.

“Most of the cracked areas have a minor lift that, as a temporary fix, will be shaved to minimize roadway surface bumps until a full repair can be scheduled in the future,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said the earthquake shook “the northern portion of Nye and Esmeralda counties.”

“A cursory windshield survey discovered some broken windows in Tonopah,” Wehrly said. “Patrol officers were sent north due to a report of damage to Highway 95 and possible damage in Gabbs.”

Wehrly said state Route 361 from U.S. 95 to Gabbs remained open.

“A Nye County patrol is on the way to Gabbs to meet with the town’s people, assess damage and assist them,” she said.

The sheriff’s office said it would provide additional updates if more damage is discovered. Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly said that as of midmorning, there had been 23 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks following the initial quake. One aftershock was listed as magnitude 5.

“Over the next week, there is a 4 percent chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than 6.5,” Knightly said. “It is likely that there will be smaller earthquakes over the next week with 3 magnitudes or higher.”

Knightly said Nye County government infrastructure was not damaged.

“There are reports of broken store front glass, stress cracks on asphalt streets, loose hanging signs, items knocked off shelves and some minor lifting of sidewalks,” Knightly said. “Overall, everything appears to be sound at this point; however, we have learned that other than obvious earthquake damage, some damage is discovered later.”

He said there were no reports of significant damage in Gabbs, which is about 75 miles north of Tonopah.

Groceries off the shelves in Tonopah

Keith Hasty works at the Super 7 gas station on Main Street in Tonopah. He said the earthquake rattled the store and rattled nerves, but caused no major damage that he knew of.

“It really shook a lot of groceries off the shelves,” Hasty said.

He said he was working since midnight and, after the quake struck, local residents who frequented the store were all talking about the quake.

“We have a lot of locals coming in saying their TVs were shaking, they felt it,” Hasty said.

Tonopah resident Susan Jesionowski said she woke up to find her 120-year-old house shaking from the earthquake.

“I live in a house behind the post office and my whole house shaked, rattled and rolled,” Jesionowski said. “The whole entire house was just rolling. I had canned goods go everywhere.”

Jesionowski is the manager of the Tonopah Motel in downtown Tonopah, but the motel is closed for renovations. A voice message on the phone line at the historic Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah early Friday also indicated the hotel was closed for renovations.

Some people reported on social media that they felt the earthquake in Las Vegas, San Francisco and Utah.

