Local Nevada

Vegas airport travel better as most of US becomes frozen tundra

Northern Illinois gripped by bitter cold, frigid winds
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2024 - 4:26 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2024 - 5:32 pm
The setting sun shows a mostly clear sky as seen from Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue about 4:20 ...
The setting sun shows a mostly clear sky as seen from Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (RTC)
A woman walks past a mural in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A woman walks past a mural in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A woman walks through snow in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A man walks past a sign that reads "Iowa Caucuses 2024" in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area skiers ride a lift during a snowfall at Mam ...
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area skiers ride a lift during a snowfall at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. As the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend began, the weather forecast was a crazy quilt of color-coded advisories, from an ice storm warning in Oregon to a blizzard warning in the northern Plains to high wind warnings in New Mexico. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP

Ferocious winter weather loomed across much of the U.S. on Saturday, spreading Arctic cold and snow from coast to coast and casting a numbing chill over everything from football playoffs to presidential campaigns.

However, Las Vegas was enjoying seasonable temperatures and sunny skies — even if airlines and travelers at Harry Reid International Airport were experiencing some troubles because of the blasting of the nation’s heartland.

As of 4 p.m., there had been 218 flight delays in Las Vegas along with 43 cancelled flights in or out of the airport. Both numbers were considerably lower than Friday.

Nationwide, the numbers were 19,745 delays and 2,332 cancellations.

Travelers are best advised to check with their airlines for the latest information.

The closets bad weather to Las Vegas was in the Eastern Sierra Mountains with up to 4 inches of snow and 65 mph wind gusts through early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

As the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend began, the forecast for the U.S. was a crazy quilt of color-coded advisories, from an ice storm warning in Oregon to a blizzard warning in the northern Plains, high wind warnings in New Mexico and flood warnings in the mid-Atlantic.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

