‘Very tragic’: Lake Mead deaths rise to 19 in 2023 after recent drownings

Heading to Lake Mead this weekend? Bring a life jacket and some extra situational awareness.

Officials at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are promoting safety after two people drowned at the lake last weekend, raising fatalities this year to 19.

“Even one (death) is very tragic and not acceptable to us and we are trying to let the public know … please, please, please keep safety in mind,” park spokesman John Haynes said. “We want every last person to get home safely.”

Weekend drownings

Henderson resident Kristopher Ross, 42, drowned Saturday in Crawdad Cove near Las Vegas Bay in the northwest part of the lake. He was identified by the Clark County coroner.

The second drowning occurred about 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Callville Bay and the body was recovered Sunday morning, Haynes said.

“Two people were boating and got out for a swim and the boat got away from them and one of them didn’t make it,” Haynes said.

The coroner’s office said Friday that the identification of the second person is pending.

Six people have drowned this year, six died by suicide (jumping from the Hoover Dam bypass bridge), six died in motor-vehicle crashes and the cause of death for one person has not been determined, Haynes said.

Pleading for safety

Acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier says park rangers are “still seeing multiple incidents and accidents, both on the land and on the water.”

The plea for safety has long been an urgent call, but “unsafe behavior has been a problem all summer,” Haynes said, noting that pool toys and sudden winds are causing frequent dangerous and potentially deadly situations.

Over the weekend, there several boaters were caught off-guard as monsoon winds swept in unexpectedly and created hazardous conditions. As well, there are ongoing instances where swimmers with pool toys and paddleboards are blown from designated swimming areas out into the lake by the strong winds, according to the National Park Service.

“Honestly, it (unsafe behavior) has been going on all summer and most of it is the same things we are always talking about,” Haynes said. “No life jackets, DUIs, illegal pool toys that get caught by the wind and all of the sudden a child is blown a quarter-mile away and nobody notices.”

Pool toys banned

Pool toys are banned at the lake because they don’t provide any safety and can create a very dangerous problem, Haynes said.

On a Facebook page about Lake Mead boaters, Haynes said, a young girl was at a beach last weekend.

“She had a toy life-preserver and the wind just blew her way out there,” he said. “Nobody noticed and some boaters had to save her. Other boaters had to save some teenagers.”

“Every day we see unsafe boating practices, drinking and driving, and heat-related illness, among others. It’s also monsoon season, which means unpredictable rain and wind, ” Haynes said. “We have life jacket loaner stations all around the lake for adults and children.”

With monsoon season at hand, gusty winds can come with little or no warning and present dangerous conditions.

145 deaths reported

National Park visitation numbers show 5.58 million people went to Lake Mead in 2022, the ninth-most visits of any NPS site.

Lake Mead reported 145 deaths from 2014-2021, dozens more than any other NPS site. Of the 145 deaths, 47 were drownings.

By comparison, Grand Canyon National Park reported the second-most deaths at 97.

