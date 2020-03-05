Veteran in his 50s is Southern Nevada’s first coronavirus case

The first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Nevada was announced on Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

A man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state and Texas had been hospitalized in an isolation ward. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dr. Fermin Leguen, Southern Nevada Health District acting health officer, talks about the first Southern Nevada case of COVID-19 coronavirus during a news conference at the district's headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, March 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clinical specimens tested by the health district yielded a positive result Wednesday evening, health district officials said. The case still must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmation that is expected in the next day or two.

Despite the development, “The risk of transmission of coronavirus in Las Vegas and the country is low,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer of the health district.

At a news briefing, health district officials said they were contacting all persons who came into close contact with the patient to determine if they had been infected by the coronavirus that has spread around the globe from China.

Health officials declined to provide many details about the man or his condition, but said he is being treated for lower respiratory symptoms and has an underlying health condition.

Patient at VA Hospital

A spokesman for the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas confirmed that the patient was a military veteran who was a patient there, had “presumptively tested positive” for COVID-19 and remains at the hospital.

“The risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low, as the veteran is being cared for in isolation by staff who are specially trained on the latest Centers for Disease Control treatment guidelines and utilizing personal protective equipment and infection control techniques,” said Charles Ramey, chief of public affairs for the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.

“VA is screening veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection,” Ramey said in the statement. “Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.”

Leguen said the patient has a child enrolled in school but did not name the school. He said the student was being kept out of school and monitored but had no apparent symptoms of the disease.

“We are working very closely with the school district on this, sharing information, and they already are aware of that,” Leguen said.

Recent travel

The Southern Nevada patient reported a recent travel history to Washington state, where community spread of the virus is being reported, and Texas, which recently reported its first travel-associated case, the district said.

Kimberly Hertin, disease surveillance supervisor for the health district, said that the Clark County COVID-19 patient was not experiencing symptoms during his travel, which health officials confirmed was by plane. Health officials believe that the disease primarily is spread by airborne droplets from a patient’s sneeze or cough.

District officials said they could not provide the dates or details of the man’s travel.

The health district is “gathering information from every source we can,” Hertin said. “That investigation is literally happening as we speak.”

The Clark County man was tested for the coronavirus after he displayed lower respiratory symptoms, Leguen said. Asked if the man’s current condition was life-threatening, he said it was “hard to say.”

Health officials said they were hoping for the “best outcome” for the patient.

As of 4:43 p.m. local time Thursday, there had been 230 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., including 44 among passengers from the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship. Eleven patients have died in the U.S. — 10 in Washington state and one in Northern California.

Symptoms of the disease range from mild to severe, with some people developing pneumonia.

In the U.S., people with confirmed cases have been kept in isolation. Public health authorities have investigated the source of infection and worked to determine whether an infected person might have infected others, including close contacts.

On Friday, state health officials said that seven people in Nevada had been tested for COVID-19 at state and federal labs, and that all these results had come back negative. The Nevada State Public Health Lab at the University of Nevada, Reno, has had the capability to test for the virus since Feb. 11.

Local testing just began

Leguen said his agency “just a few days ago” began to test for the virus. All testing for the coronavirus initially was done by the CDC, and more recently state and local laboratories have gained that capability.

State officials on Friday estimated that about 200 people across the state were being monitored for the virus and had been asked to self-quarantine after returning from travel in China.

Evidence suggests that the new coronavirus primarily spreads much as the flu does — through droplets from a sneeze or a cough, or by touching an infected surface. Public health authorities say the best ways to avoid becoming sick are frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching your face and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Colton Lochhead contributed to this report.