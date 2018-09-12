Victim in small plane crash near Jean identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a small plane crash south of Las Vegas last week as David Lynn Morrisson.

The stretch of desert just north of Jean where a plane crashed Wednesday night. Officials said the pilot died in the crash and the single-engine plane was destroyed in the resulting fire. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Lynn Morrisson died Sept. 5 of multiple blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident. The coroner’s office did not have Morrisson’s age.

It wasn’t clear how many people were aboard the single-engine propeller plan, which crashed about 9:45 p.m. between Interstate 15 and state Route 161 near Jean, said Ian Gregor, public affairs manager for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Pacific Division.

The plane crashed under unknown circumstances and was destroyed by fire, according to Gregor.

The plane was downed between northbound I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the northbound lanes were temporarily closed near Jean.

The plane’s origin and destination weren’t clear.

Jean is about 30 miles south of Las Vegas.

