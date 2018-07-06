Victim of Lake Mohave swimming accident Id’d as California teen

A teenager who died Tuesday evening after bystanders saw him having difficulty swimming in the Lake Mead National Recreational Area has been identified as a 16-year-old from California.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A teenager who died Tuesday evening after bystanders saw him having difficulty swimming in the Lake Mead National Recreational Area has been identified as a 16-year-old from California.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m., several people in the area brought Johnathon Gabriel James of Imperial Beach, California, to shore at Cabinsite Cove on Lake Mohave and performed CPR until National Park Service rangers and the Bullhead City Fire Department arrived, according to officials. Johnathon was then taken to a Las Vegas hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His cause and manner of death were still pending with the Clark County coroner Friday.

Authorities said the teenager was not wearing a life jacket when he vanished while swimming back to shore from a buoy.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.