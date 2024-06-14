Video shows 2 murder suspects at crime scene, police say

Las Vegas police say the suspects admit they were at the scene of the crime in the southeast valley, but they deny killing a man and a woman found dead there.

Two people accused in a double homicide this month were captured on video at the crime scene when the shooting occurred, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A neighbor found the bodies June 5 after he went to check on them at the request of the victims’ roommate, who heard a dog barking, according to an arrest report released Thursday.

Police responded to the 4900 block of South Droubay Drive, in the southeast valley, when the roommate called them after the discovery, the report said.

Guillermo Ramirez Lastre, 54, and Dianelys Fernandez, 33, were arrested this week and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two murder counts and two robbery charges each, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

The pair acknowledged being at the crime scene but denied being involved in the killings, according to police.

Police discovered a security camera in the room where the male victim was found. The dead woman was found nearby, the report said.

Video showed two other people entering the room before Ramirez Lastre shot the man, police alleged in the report.

The woman’s killing was not depicted on the video, police said.

As of Thursday, the Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the victims.

The report said Fernandez was there at the time the man was killed, but Fernandez’s involvement in the slayings wasn’t clear.

The report also does not state a suspected motive, but police said phone messaging showed Ramirez Lastre owed the male victim $4,500 for a vehicle and had come to pay his debt the night of the shooting.

SWAT officers arrested Ramirez Lastre and Fernandez at a home at a location that was redacted in the arrest report provided to the Review-Journal. Fernandez had a tattoo that matched one seen in the surveillance video from the crime scene.

In an interview with detectives, Fernandez confirmed being at the scene when she was shown photos, but claimed to have ran outside after hearing a gunshot and did not witness the man’s killing, the report said.

Ramirez Lastre identified himself in still images of the video, but denied being the killer, the report said.

Both suspects were due in court June 17, according to records.

They’re being held with no bail.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.