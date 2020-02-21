Waiting in a long caucus line is hard; pizza will help

Pizza to the Polls, a nonpartisan group started in three states in 2016 election, will deliver free pies during voting in Nevada on Saturday.

(Getty Images)

If you find yourself standing in a long line at one of the Democratic caucus sites on Saturday, bear in mind that help — at least help for your stomach — is just a click away.

All-volunteer, nonpartisan organization Pizza to the Polls will send free pizza Saturday to sites where it’s requested.

“Americans are hungry for democracy and are turning out in record numbers to vote,” the organization says on its website — polls.pizza.

“But that means long lines and sometimes empty stomachs, which might discourage these brave patriots from performing their civic duty.” While those with a long wait are the focus of the effort, they’ll give pizza to volunteers, staff, kids — whoever is at the site.

The initiative reportedly began in the runup to the 2016 election at a small number of polling places in Ohio, Florida and Illinois. As Election Day started, it had raised $10,000, and soon donations were outstripping organizers’ efforts to use them. They rounded up more than 20 volunteers from England and Australia as well as the United States and by the end of the night had raised $43,307, with more than 25,000 slices of pizza eaten. By the 2018 election, the numbers were up to $426,622 raised and 10,820 pizzas sent to more than 600 polling places in 41 states.

Pizza to the Polls says it is not a charity, so deductions are not tax-deductible, but it is registered as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit.

To report a long wait — or to volunteer or make a donation — visit polls.pizza.

