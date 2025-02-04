Want to go off-roading? Here are 4 dry lake beds to explore around Las Vegas

Looking for a unique off-roading, hiking or wind sailing spot around the Las Vegas Valley? Check out one of the area’s dry lake beds.

Dry lake beds, also known as playas, are flat, barren areas that can sometimes flood after rainfall and transform into a temporary lake.

While these empty stretches of desert may seem boring, dry lakes can provide ample opportunities for off-roading, hiking and other recreation outside the hustle and bustle of Las Vegas.

Here are some dry lake beds to explore around Southern Nevada:

Jean/Roach Dry Lakes

Located roughly 30 miles south of Las Vegas, Jean/Roach Dry Lakes have “hundreds of miles” of trails for off-highway vehicles and a campground, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Jean Dry Lake and Roach Dry Lake, like other dry lakes, are prone to flooding after rainfall and can hold “several inches to several feet of water,” the BLM said.

Jean has been used for art installations, including artist Jean Tinguely’s self-destructing “Study for an End of the World No. 2”, and Michael Heizer’s “Rift 1,” which was made as part of his “Nine Nevada Depressions” series in 1968.

Jean Dry Lake also hosts the annual RiSE lantern festival, which claims to be the largest sky lantern festival in the world. The festival draws thousands of attendees each year, and will celebrate its 10th anniversary in October.

Eldorado Dry Lake

This dry lake bed, sometimes also spelled as El Dorado Dry Lake or referred to as the Boulder City Dry Lake Bed, can be accessed via U.S. Highway 95 approximately 12 miles southwest of Boulder City.

Off-highway vehicles are permitted on the dry lake bed and on specific designated trails east and south of the dry lake bed that can be accessed by U.S. 95, according to the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program.

Boulder City began closing the dry lake bed each year on the Fourth of July in 2014 to stop mass gatherings that leave illegal fireworks and litter behind.

Dry Lake Valley

Dry Lake Valley, located off Interstate 15 north of Apex, can be used by all vehicles, including off-highway vehicles, according to the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program.

However, drivers must use the designated routes in and out of the lake bed. The routes can be accessed by taking I-15 exit 64 onto Las Vegas Boulevard, driving six miles north and exiting on one of the dirt routes on the left side of the road, according to the program’s website.

A portion of the lake bed is designated as NV Energy’s 750-acre Dry Lake solar project, which contains more than 334,000 solar panels. The project is part of the company’s goal of transitioning half of its energy sources to renewables by 2030.

Ivanpah Dry Lake

Ivanpah Dry Lake is best known for being an international destination for wind sailing (also known as land sailing or sand yachting), which involves vehicles powered by the wind racing and competing for speed records on the flat playa.

The dry lake has hosted national wind sailing competitions like America’s Landsailing Cup, hosted by the North American Land Sailing Association. According to the BLM, wind sailing high speed records have been set on the dry lake.

Ivanpah is closed during wet seasons to keep the playa smooth for racing, according to the agency.

For individual access, including for commercial use, groups, competitive events and filming, visitors must contact the BLM to receive a special recreation or film permit.

Visitors can access the dry lake via a dirt road south of The Lotto Store in Primm.

Recreate responsibly

All off-highway vehicles that were made after 1976 and are greater than 70 cc must be registered with the state of Nevada. For details on how to register your off-highway vehicle, visit ohv.nv.gov/register.

