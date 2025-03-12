Want to help decorate Nevada’s first Capitol Christmas Tree? Here’s how

The Capitol Christmas Tree, also known as the People’s Tree, is coming from Nevada for the first time ever this year. Here’s how Nevadans can help decorate it.

New head of Southern Nevada’s BLM takes Trump buyout after less than 2 months on job

The Capitol Christmas tree is illuminated in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. For the first time in U.S. history, the Christmas tree displayed on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol this year will come from Nevada. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Capitol Christmas Tree, also known as the People’s Tree, in Washington, D.C. is coming from Nevada for the first time ever this year, and the Silver State’s largest forest needs help decorating it.

This year’s tree is themed “Starry Skies to Neon Lights—Spirit of the Silver State.” Before the tree makes it to the nation’s capitol, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said in an X post Wednesday that it will need 10,000 handmade ornaments for both the massive tree and several smaller “companion” trees.

Of the 10,000 ornaments, the forest is asking for 3,500 “brightly colored” and “weatherproof” ornaments between nine and 12 inches, and 6,500 smaller ornaments between four and 10 inches and that do not need to be weatherproof, the forest said.

The forest also asks that the ornaments be made using “natural, recyclable, and repurposed materials” that are not sharp and do not contain commercial logos or “divisive or offensive imagery or messages.”

“We invite individuals and groups from across the state to help create ornaments that showcase the beauty and spirit of Nevada,” the forest said.

The deadline to submit ornaments is Sept. 15. Ornaments can be dropped off at any Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest office or mailed to 2025 Capitol Christmas Tree Ornaments, 1536 S. Carson St. Carson City, Nevada 89701.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.