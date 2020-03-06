Washoe County officials brief on coronavirus case — LIVESTREAM

Washoe County officials were brief reporters Friday on the status of an area man who has tested positive for the new coronavirus in a preliminary test.

Huffaker Elementary School in Reno was closed Friday after the health district announced a man in his 50s who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus had family members who attended the school. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The briefing was scheduled for 11 a.m.

The unidentified man has young relatives who attend a Reno elementary school, which was closed as a precaution Friday pending further testing by the county.

The man was a passenger on a cruise ship that is no in quarantine off the coast of San Francisco. He is self-isolating at home and is reported in stable condition.

