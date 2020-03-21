Washoe County reports 3 new coronavirus cases

The new cases bring the total for Washoe County up to 25, including current cases and those who’ve recovered, according to a statement from the health district.

Washoe County Health District announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases are: a man in his 20s who recently traveled internationally, a woman in her 60s who is a contact to a known case and a woman in her 50s who recently traveled domestically, according to a statement from the health district.

All three are self-isolating and are in stable condition.

The new coronavirus cases bring the total for Washoe County up to 25, including those who are currently ill and those who’ve recovered, the health district said.

Nevada has at least 157 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths reported as of Saturday.

Nellis Air Force Base announced earlier Saturday that two more service members tested positive for COVID-19, bringing its total up to six.

