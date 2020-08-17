Washoe County schools won’t reopen Monday due to bad air quality
The Washoe County School District announced that campuses will not reopen Monday because of poor air quality caused by a California wildfire.
Superintendent Kristen McNeill sent a message to parents on Sunday night announcing the closures on what would have been the first day of school.
The Loyalton Fire originated east of Loyalton, California — northwest of Reno — and had burned about 20,000 acres as of Sunday.