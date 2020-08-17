Washoe County schools won’t reopen Monday due to bad air quality

The Washoe County School District announced that campuses will not reopen Monday because of poor air quality caused by a California wildfire.

Washoe County schools Superintendent Kristen McNeill, right, speaks to reporters at a briefing in March, 2020. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Superintendent Kristen McNeill sent a message to parents on Sunday night announcing the closures on what would have been the first day of school.

The Loyalton Fire originated east of Loyalton, California — northwest of Reno — and had burned about 20,000 acres as of Sunday.