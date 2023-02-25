WATCH: Caltrans crews clear snow and ice on I-15 between Las Vegas and California

The California transportation agency urged motorsits to avoid I-15 at Cajon Pass to let them work.

(Caltrans via Twitter)

Multiple crews with Caltrans were working together Saturday morning and afternoon at Cajon Pass in California to scrape away snow from the surface of Interstate 15, the main route for motorists from southern California to Las Vegas.

“I-15 in the Cajon Pass is no joke right now,” officials from the Golden State’s transportation department wrote on Twitter.“Best to stay off the roadway if able. We have plows working in tandem to clear the roadway. Give us room to work.”

The agency posted videos of state employees from Caltrans District 8 – covering Riverside and San Bernardino counties — driving large snow removal vehicles, dump trucks and pickups with graders to push aside accumulated snow and ice from the interstate.

The videos showed snowflakes falling and excess snow to the sides of the on and off ramps of Cleghorn Road on I-15 at Cajon Pass, where the highway runs through the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains, roughly 209 miles southwest of Las Vegas, according to Google Maps.

The uphill drive takes northbound motorists to an elevation of 4,190 feet, according to the website Southern California Regional Rocks and Roads.

