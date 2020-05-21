Water authority abandons controversial Nevada pipeline project

Southern Nevada Water Authority (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Water Authority’s Board of Directors voted Thursday to back out of a controversial plan to pump billions of gallons of water from eastern Nevada to Las Vegas.

The unanimous vote puts an end to decadeslong efforts by the authority to tap into the area’s groundwater by ending the state and federal permitting process, including withdrawing the water rights applications.

“Today’s vote is a victory for rural and urban Nevada. Vegas ratepayers will save billions of dollars, and the Great Basin’s aquifers will retain billions of gallons of water,” Great Basin Water Network Executive Director Kyle Roerink said in a statement.

Patrick Donnelly, Nevada state director at the Center for Biological Diversity, called the vote “truly historic,” adding, “Sometimes David beats Goliath.”

The water authority said its recommendation to abandon the project was based on successful conservation efforts and the completion of a new pumping station last month. The agency will close the books on the roughly $330 million spent on the project over its lifetime.

“The agency remains focused on efforts to increase water conservation within Southern Nevada and strengthening partnerships with other Colorado River water users to expand the community’s water resource options,” the water authority said in a statement.

In March, a District Court judge upheld a ruling to block the water authority’s plans to pump water from four rural valleys in White Pine and Lincoln counties. The judge also overturned older rulings from the state engineer that had granted the agency the right to pump water out of Spring, Cave, Dry Lake and Delamar valleys. The water authority said last month it would not appeal the decision.

The multibillion-dollar proposal was expected to supply at least 170,000 homes in Las Vegas after making the 300-mile trip from the rural valleys. The plan was first proposed in 1989.

Board member Justin Jones said during the meeting that he thought the project began with good intentions, but “over the course of the past 30 years, it has become clear that the project does not make sense, either environmentally or economically.”

