Water main break causes disruptions in Laughlin

The Edgewater hotel-casino, left, and Aquarius resort-casino near the banks of the Colorado Riv ...
The Edgewater hotel-casino, left, and Aquarius resort-casino near the banks of the Colorado River are seen on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Laughlin. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2025 - 10:31 pm
 

A water line break in Laughlin caused disruptions at some businesses along Casino Drive on Tuesday, according to an email from a Las Vegas Valley Water District spokesman.

In a statement, the spokesman said the Big Bend Water District responded to an 18-inch water main break near the Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin.

As of Tuesday evening, according to the release, water service was “temporarily interrupted” between the Golden Nugget Laughlin and the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce building.

Crews, the statement said, had isolated the leak and started repairs. It was expected that the repairs would likely not be finished before the end of the night.

A Golden Nugget employee, when reached by phone, deferred comment to the water district.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, Harrah’s Laughlin said it was not affected by the water line break and indicated that “rooms are available now.”

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
