Water may now be easier to come by on Yomba Shoshone reservation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture designated $772,000 in funding for the tribe to install water lines, fire hydrants and replace a water tank.

The Yomba Shoshone Tribe’s access to water in central Nevada received a huge boost, with a $772,000 commitment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency announced Tuesday.

The funding comes from a tribal lands program meant to expand drinking water availability and bolster waste disposal services. Part of the Western Shoshone Nation, the Yomba Shoshone Tribe is federally recognized, governed by a six-member council and occupies a reservation in northern Nye County with about 100 residents.

Leaders will use the money to update a water tank and install both water lines and fire hydrants, according to a release.

“We are proud to announce this investment in the Yomba Shoshone Tribe,” Lucas Ingvoldstad, rural development Nevada state director, said in a statement. “With construction beginning two weeks ago, we are one step closer to long-term, sustainable community health and safety for the Yomba Shoshone Tribe, on their terms.”

The Yomba Shoshone Tribe is one partner in the agency’s Rural Partners Network, a Biden administration program to work with rural communities on creating jobs and economic growth. To date, more than $2.6 billion has been allocated for different communities that are a part of the program.

The tribe’s administrator couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said providing funding for clean water on the reservation is one step in a larger, nationwide effort to focus on rural residents.

“When we invest in modern infrastructure for people who live in Tribal communities, we create a ripple effect that impacts everyone,” he said. “USDA is committed to building our economy from the middle out and bottom up by bringing high-speed internet, clean water and critical infrastructure to people in small towns and communities everywhere.”

