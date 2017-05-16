Water safety event set for Saturday at Lake Mead

Katherine's Landing is one of the recreation area's most popular destinations. (Boulder City Review)

The National Park Service will promote the use of life jackets Saturday with a bilingual event — and an attempt at a world record — at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boulder Beach picnic area and will include water safety activities, vehicle and vessel displays, booths with information in English and Spanish and a police K-9 demonstration.

At 11:30 a.m., the National Park Service, HCI Advertising and Outside Las Vegas Foundation will unveil a new Spanish public service campaign urging safe and responsible recreation at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave, where more than 80 people have died while swimming without life jackets over the past 10 years.

After the campaign roll-out, a limited number of free life jackets will be handed out and a group photo will be taken as part of a worldwide attempt to set a record for most life jackets worn in one day.

The festivities will continue with more games and activities at Katherine Landing on the Arizona side of Lake Mohave from 2 to 4 p.m.

Entrance to the recreation area will be free all day.

For more information, call 702-293-8691.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Find @RefriedBrean on Twitter.