Water shut off to Laughlin resorts after water main break

A water boil order has been issued in Laughlin after a water main break Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Las Vegas Valley Water District officials are on site trying to repair the break.

The main break has prompted officials to shut off water to the resort corridor in Laughlin, a town about 90 minutes south of Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Water district officials are on site trying to make repairs to the leak, which started about 1 p.m., spokesman Corey Enus said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the leak near Bruce Woodbury and Casino drives, and it’s unclear when it will be repaired.

All water used in the affected area should be boiled or bottled until the order is lifted, the order stipulates.

The order applies to all people in the area bordered to the west by Thomas Edison Drive, to the east by Casino Drive, to the north by state Route 163 and to the south by Harrah’s Laughlin.

Affected residents should boil water for one minute and cool it before using the water.

Temperatures in Bullhead City, the recording spot nearest to and across the river from Laughlin, had reached 108 degrees as of 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

