Wetlands Trail reopens at Lake Mead after three-year closure

The Wetlands Trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area has reopened after a three-year closure, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The trail closed in early 2014 as crews installed a control structure to prevent erosion in the Las Vegas Wash to protect stability of a bridge, the National Park Service said. The control structure also will protect the Lake Las Vegas dam and outlet works.

The 1.5 mile trail is located off Northshore Road just past mile marker one.

36.124645, -114.902430