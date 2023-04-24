What is the safest city in Nevada? Report shares state crime rates

Four out of Nevada’s top five safest cities are located in Southern Nevada.

Lake Mead and the “bathtub ring” are shown at Hoover Dam outside Boulder City on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

What is the safest city in Nevada?

The Home of Hoover Dam — Boulder City — is Nevada’s safest city for 2023 with an overall crime rate of 5.5 incidents per 1,000 people, according to crime research organization Safewise that analyzed violent and property crime data from the FBI.

Other Nevada cities that top the list are Mesquite, with a crime rate of 7.4 incidents per 1,000 people; Henderson, with a crime rate of 10.2 incidents per 1,000 people; North Las Vegas with a crime rate of 23.6 incidents per 1,000 people; and Sparks in fifth place with a crime rate of 26.2 incidents per 1,000 people.

Boulder City and Mesquite both had zero murders reported, and all of the top five safest cities reported fewer than five violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery) in a year.

The state’s violent crime rate dropped over the past four years, but is still higher than the national average. In 2023, Nevada’s rate was 4.3 per 1,000 people while the national average sits at 4 per 1,000 people, Safewise said.

Nevada ranks 13th for states with the highest violent crime rate, with aggravated assault as the state’s most prevalent violent crime.

The top five cities all had 28 percent less violent crimes and 24 percent less property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft) compared to other cities in Nevada.

The state’s property crime rate also dropped over the past three years. However, like the violent crime statistics, the state’s property crime rate is still higher than the national average with the Silver State sitting at 23 incidents per 1,000 people and the national average at 19.3 incidents per 1,000 people.

Larceny-theft is Nevada’s most popular property crime — making up 63 percent of the state’s property crime.

To see the full crime report, visit safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-nevada.