What’s open, closed in observance of Nevada Day
Today is Nevada Day, and in celebration of the state’s observance of being admitted into the Union in 1864, here is a list of closures and openings on Friday.
CLOSED
• State offices
• Clark County offices
• North Las Vegas municipal offices
• Henderson municipal offices
• Las Vegas-Clark County Library District
• North Las Vegas Library District
• Henderson District Public Libraries
• Boulder City Public Libraries
• Clark County School District
• College of Southern Nevada classes
• UNLV classes
OPEN
• U.S. Postal Service
• Republic Services of Nevada, regular trash collection
• NVEnergy
• Valley of Fire State Park
• Red Rock Canyon