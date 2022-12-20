54°F
Local Nevada

When will Mojave Max emerge? 2023 contest is open

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2022 - 3:11 pm
 
Mojave Max, the famous Southern Nevada desert tortoise who resides at the Springs Preserve. (Cl ...
Mojave Max, the famous Southern Nevada desert tortoise who resides at the Springs Preserve. (Clark County)

While some predict the start of spring with Punxsutawney Phil not seeing his shadow, in Las Vegas, a desert tortoise named Mojave Max decides when he emerges from his burrow at the Springs Preserve.

The annual Mojave Max Emergence Contest is now open for Clark County students in kindergarten through fifth grade enrolled in public, private or registered home schools. Students guess when Max, the mascot of the Desert Conservation Program, emerges after brumation (hibernation for reptiles).

The student who has the closest guess to the day, hour and minute that Max emerges from his burrow in spring 2023, without going over, will win the contest.

The grand prize winner receives Mojave Max T-shirts for their entire class, Mojave Max medals, a trophy, a pizza party and a field trip to the Springs Preserve to meet the real tortoise.

The student also wins a laptop, a year-long membership to the Springs Preserve, a year-long pass to national parks and federal recreation areas and a backpack with outdoor goods. The student’s teacher also receives a laptop.

This year, Mojave Max emerged from his burrow on March 26 at 12:21 p.m.

For more information, rules and to enter the contest, visit mojavemax.com/learn/emergence-contest.

