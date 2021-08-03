Which states send the most people to Nevada?
The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Nevada from the state in 2019.
The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Nevada.
#30. North Carolina
– Moved from North Carolina to Nevada in 2019: 798
—- 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #42 most common destination from North Carolina
– Moved from Nevada to North Carolina in 2019: 1,094
—- #22 most common destination from Nevada
#29. New Jersey
– Moved from New Jersey to Nevada in 2019: 960
—- 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #26 most common destination from New Jersey
– Moved from Nevada to New Jersey in 2019: 717
—- #34 most common destination from Nevada
#28. Oklahoma
– Moved from Oklahoma to Nevada in 2019: 968
—- 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #21 most common destination from Oklahoma
– Moved from Nevada to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,018
—- #25 most common destination from Nevada
#27. Missouri
– Moved from Missouri to Nevada in 2019: 995
—- 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #26 (tie) most common destination from Missouri
– Moved from Nevada to Missouri in 2019: 877
—- #28 most common destination from Nevada
#26. Wisconsin
– Moved from Wisconsin to Nevada in 2019: 1,156
—- 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #23 most common destination from Wisconsin
– Moved from Nevada to Wisconsin in 2019: 747
—- #32 most common destination from Nevada
#25. Montana
– Moved from Montana to Nevada in 2019: 1,206
—- 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #14 most common destination from Montana
– Moved from Nevada to Montana in 2019: 1,928
—- #19 most common destination from Nevada
#24. Michigan
– Moved from Michigan to Nevada in 2019: 1,229
—- 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #25 most common destination from Michigan
– Moved from Nevada to Michigan in 2019: 1,348
—- #21 most common destination from Nevada
#23. Louisiana
– Moved from Louisiana to Nevada in 2019: 1,276
—- 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #19 most common destination from Louisiana
– Moved from Nevada to Louisiana in 2019: 829
—- #30 most common destination from Nevada
#22. Tennessee
– Moved from Tennessee to Nevada in 2019: 1,372
—- 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #25 most common destination from Tennessee
– Moved from Nevada to Tennessee in 2019: 2,101
—- #15 most common destination from Nevada
#21. Georgia
– Moved from Georgia to Nevada in 2019: 1,432
—- 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #30 most common destination from Georgia
– Moved from Nevada to Georgia in 2019: 1,991
—- #18 most common destination from Nevada
#20. Pennsylvania
– Moved from Pennsylvania to Nevada in 2019: 1,582
—- 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #28 most common destination from Pennsylvania
– Moved from Nevada to Pennsylvania in 2019: 721
—- #33 most common destination from Nevada
#19. Ohio
– Moved from Ohio to Nevada in 2019: 1,658
—- 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #25 most common destination from Ohio
– Moved from Nevada to Ohio in 2019: 2,525
—- #11 most common destination from Nevada
#18. Idaho
– Moved from Idaho to Nevada in 2019: 1,660
—- 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #9 most common destination from Idaho
– Moved from Nevada to Idaho in 2019: 2,093
—- #16 most common destination from Nevada
#17. Iowa
– Moved from Iowa to Nevada in 2019: 1,706
—- 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #14 most common destination from Iowa
– Moved from Nevada to Iowa in 2019: 492
—- #36 most common destination from Nevada
#16. Mississippi
– Moved from Mississippi to Nevada in 2019: 1,861
—- 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #10 most common destination from Mississippi
– Moved from Nevada to Mississippi in 2019: 298
—- #38 most common destination from Nevada
#15. Virginia
– Moved from Virginia to Nevada in 2019: 1,959
—- 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #29 most common destination from Virginia
– Moved from Nevada to Virginia in 2019: 2,302
—- #14 most common destination from Nevada
#14. Maryland
– Moved from Maryland to Nevada in 2019: 2,540
—- 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #17 most common destination from Maryland
– Moved from Nevada to Maryland in 2019: 472
—- #37 most common destination from Nevada
#13. New York
– Moved from New York to Nevada in 2019: 2,711
—- 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #26 most common destination from New York
– Moved from Nevada to New York in 2019: 2,366
—- #12 most common destination from Nevada
#12. Alaska
– Moved from Alaska to Nevada in 2019: 2,850
—- 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #5 most common destination from Alaska
– Moved from Nevada to Alaska in 2019: 986
—- #26 most common destination from Nevada
#11. Colorado
– Moved from Colorado to Nevada in 2019: 3,206
—- 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #23 most common destination from Colorado
– Moved from Nevada to Colorado in 2019: 3,888
—- #5 most common destination from Nevada
#10. Oregon
– Moved from Oregon to Nevada in 2019: 3,392
—- 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #8 most common destination from Oregon
– Moved from Nevada to Oregon in 2019: 3,592
—- #7 most common destination from Nevada
#9. Hawaii
– Moved from Hawaii to Nevada in 2019: 3,612
—- 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #6 most common destination from Hawaii
– Moved from Nevada to Hawaii in 2019: 2,641
—- #9 most common destination from Nevada
#8. Washington
– Moved from Washington to Nevada in 2019: 3,906
—- 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #14 most common destination from Washington
– Moved from Nevada to Washington in 2019: 2,556
—- #10 most common destination from Nevada
#7. Illinois
– Moved from Illinois to Nevada in 2019: 4,239
—- 3.2% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #19 most common destination from Illinois
– Moved from Nevada to Illinois in 2019: 1,394
—- #20 most common destination from Nevada
#6. New Mexico
– Moved from New Mexico to Nevada in 2019: 4,823
—- 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #4 most common destination from New Mexico
– Moved from Nevada to New Mexico in 2019: 2,303
—- #13 most common destination from Nevada
#5. Texas
– Moved from Texas to Nevada in 2019: 5,240
—- 3.9% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #26 most common destination from Texas
– Moved from Nevada to Texas in 2019: 10,529
—- #2 most common destination from Nevada
#4. Florida
– Moved from Florida to Nevada in 2019: 5,429
—- 4.1% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #24 most common destination from Florida
– Moved from Nevada to Florida in 2019: 3,674
—- #6 most common destination from Nevada
#3. Utah
– Moved from Utah to Nevada in 2019: 6,593
—- 5.0% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #5 most common destination from Utah
– Moved from Nevada to Utah in 2019: 4,423
—- #4 most common destination from Nevada
#2. Arizona
– Moved from Arizona to Nevada in 2019: 8,636
—- 6.5% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #4 most common destination from Arizona
– Moved from Nevada to Arizona in 2019: 7,514
—- #3 most common destination from Nevada
#1. California
– Moved from California to Nevada in 2019: 47,322
—- 35.6% of new residents that moved from another state
—- #3 most common destination from California
– Moved from Nevada to California in 2019: 26,433
—- #1 most common destination from Nevada
