77°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Wild fire near Overton fully contained, chief says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2023 - 9:41 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Huntsman Fire near Overton has been fully contained.

The fire that was reported Friday afternoon consumed about 470 acres on the east side of Mormon Mesa near the Virgin River.

“While the immediate threat has been mitigated, resources will continue to mop up and patrol the fire area over the next several days to ensure there are no lingering hotspots or potential flare-ups,” Moapa Valley District Fire Chief Stephen Neel stated Wednesday night in a news release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no injuries or accidents related to the firefight, Neel said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
2
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
3
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
4
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
5
Strip, downtown hospitality workers vote to authorize strike
Strip, downtown hospitality workers vote to authorize strike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Fire near Overton 75 percent contained
Fire near Overton 75 percent contained
Huntsman Fire, burning between Overton and Mesquite, is 50% contained
Huntsman Fire, burning between Overton and Mesquite, is 50% contained
Wind-whipped fire chars 700 acres southeast of Overton
Wind-whipped fire chars 700 acres southeast of Overton
Huntsman wildfire 25 percent contained, according to Moapa Valley Fire District
Huntsman wildfire 25 percent contained, according to Moapa Valley Fire District
Firefighter among 3 taken to hospital after far west valley fire
Firefighter among 3 taken to hospital after far west valley fire
Crews fight fire in western Las Vegas Valley
Crews fight fire in western Las Vegas Valley