Wildfire burning in remote area near National Security Site

A lightning-sparked fire in the remote mountains northwest of Las Vegas had burned nearly 8 square miles near the Nevada National Security Site.

Firefighters from the Nevada National Security Site Fire and Rescue fight a fire in this file photo. Special to the Pahrump Valley Times.

The Nevada National Security Site area. Special to the Pahrump Valley Times.

Officials at the security site formerly known as the Nevada Test Site said Monday that rugged terrain has prevented firefighters from gaining access to the fire that was reported on Saturday.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management intends to have an air tanker drop retardant on the blaze by sometime Tuesday.

The fire currently is burning in mostly pinion pines and juniper bushes.

Officials say there’s currently no threat to any structures or contaminated areas of the site where nuclear bombs were tested during the 1950s.