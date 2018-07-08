Wildfire in Spring Mountains near Las Vegas mostly contained

A wildfire s parked Saturday by a lightning strike in the Spring Mountains east of Pahrump was 70 percent contained Sunday afternoon.

The Trout Canyon village near Pahrump has been without running water since 2013. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A wildfire sparked Saturday by a lightning strike in the Spring Mountains east of Pahrump was 70 percent contained Sunday afternoon.

The fire in Trout Canyon, which sits between Pahrump and Mountains Springs north of State Route 160, was first reported about 2:35 p.m. Saturday, torching about 50 acres of land by 7:45 p.m., records show. A little more than five years before Saturday’s wildfire, a lightning strike evolved into the massive Carpenter 1 fire in the forest behind Trout Canyon.

U.S. Forest Service officials on Sunday confirmed in a tweet that Saturday’s fire was caused by lightning.

#TroutCanyonFire is 50 acres and 70% contained. The lightning-caused fire is 1.5 miles sw of the Trout Canyon Community on the #SMNRA. Firefighters are securing the perimeter of the fire. Resources: four engines, one hand crew, one air attack, and two helicopters. — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 8, 2018

Crews with the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and Clark County Fire Department on Sunday were still working to secure the perimeter of the fire, officials said. Firefighting efforts included four engines, one hand crew, an air attack and two helicopters.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.