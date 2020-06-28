Wildfire near Reno chars 3,500 acres; 400 remain evacuated

The Poeville Fire northwest of Reno has burned nearly 5½ square miles of grass and brush as of Sunday, with about 400 people remaining evacuated.

RENO — A wildfire northwest of Reno has burned nearly 5½ square miles of grass and brush as of Sunday, with about 400 people remaining evacuated.

The Poeville Fire was 10 percent contained, but authorities said eight structures were destroyed, including a few homes and some outbuildings.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District officials said the blaze was burning on the east side of of Peavine Mountain, and its cause was under investigation.

They said dozens of structures in the Seneca Drive neighborhood were threatened before residents were evacuated Saturday evening.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for residences in Horizon Hills and Raleigh Heights; Heindel Road, Myers Avenue and Lunsford Drive; Beacon Drive; Crest Hill Road; Ruby Mountain Road; the mobile home park west of Golden Valley; and all businesses north of Lemmon Drive and southwest of U.S. 395.

Southern Washoe County remains under a red flag warning until 11 p.m. Sunday due to gusty winds and dry conditions.

A federal incident-management team was expected to take over handling of the fire at some point Sunday, bringing in more firefighters and resources.