Wildfire on Mount Charleston closes roads

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet that state Route 158 is closed at both state Route 157 and state Route 156 due to a wildfire on the mountain.

Smoke is seen from Kyle Canyon Road on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in northwest Las Vegas, after a fire broke out on Mt. Charleston. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nathan Taylor, a Las Vegas resident, watches the smoke rise on Mount Charleston from West Grand Teton Drive on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in northwest Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke rises near Mount Charleston seen from West Grand Teton Drive on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in northwest Las Vegas (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire warning sign is seen on Kyle Canyon Road after a fire broke out on Mt. Charleston on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in northwest Las Vegas (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Local agencies are fighting a 200-acre wildfire on Mount Charleston, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The department said the blaze, which they’re calling the Mahogany Fire, started off as a 10-acre brush fire near Archery Range and Deer Creek roads at 2:41 p.m., but had moved southwest and grown to over 200 acres by 3:10 p.m.

The Spring Mountain Youth Camp, 2400 Angel Peak Place, has been evacuated, according to the department. No other areas have been evacuated as of 4 p.m., but that could change depending on the wind.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

