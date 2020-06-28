Wildfire on Mount Charleston closes roads
The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet that state Route 158 is closed at both state Route 157 and state Route 156 due to a wildfire on the mountain.
Local agencies are fighting a 200-acre wildfire on Mount Charleston, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
The department said the blaze, which they’re calling the Mahogany Fire, started off as a 10-acre brush fire near Archery Range and Deer Creek roads at 2:41 p.m., but had moved southwest and grown to over 200 acres by 3:10 p.m.
The Spring Mountain Youth Camp, 2400 Angel Peak Place, has been evacuated, according to the department. No other areas have been evacuated as of 4 p.m., but that could change depending on the wind.
The Highway Patrol said in a tweet that state Route 158 is closed at both state Route 157 and state Route 156 due to the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.