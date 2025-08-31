89°F
Wildland fire emergency response underway as Buffalo Fire burns vegetation

Fire Truck lights. (The Stock Studio)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2025 - 9:30 pm
 

The R-14 Buffalo fire has prompted an active wildland fire emergency response within the Poodle Mountains Wilderness Study Area by the Bureau of Land Management Northern California District, according to a press release by the agency.

The Buffalo Fire covers approximately 500 acres of vegetation about 20 miles northwest of Gerlach, Nevada, the BLM said.

Private properties, agricultural infrastructure, wildlife habitat areas and other land are being threatened by the flames, according to the press release. Along with protection efforts by personnel on the ground, the BLM said aerial operations are also being implemented using fire retardant and water suppression systems “to establish protective barriers designed to contain fire advancement.”

“Substantial traffic congestion” should be anticipated in the area as emergency response units will be utilizing the same roads as Burning Man attendees leaving the area, the BLM said.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

