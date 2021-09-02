Winds ease, help firefighters battle Caldor Fire to near standstill

Crews planned to focus Thursday on bolstering lines “where large pockets of previously unburned fuel threaten existing control lines” near the city of South Lake Tahoe.

A Clark County Fire rig makes its way up SR 207 to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Station to assist with the Caldor Fire on Thursday, Sep 2, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire danger is still extreme off of SR 207 in the Stateline, NV area. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A helicopter from the Ventura County Fire department returns for more water to drop on a ridge along SR 89 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Christmas Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dozens of emergency vehicles are staged as smoke fills the sky with the Caldor Fire on the move at the intersection of California State Route 89 and California State Route 50 on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, outside Meyers, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A tree still burns from the Caldor Fire along California State Route 50 at Sierra Pines Road on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, outside Strawberry, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fire crew hikes up a ridge along SR 207 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, west of Gardnerville, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Horses eat grass along SR 207 as the Caldor Fire rages over the next ridge on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, west of Gardnerville, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A sign is hung on the garage of an evacuated home from the Caldor Fire in Tahoe Meadows on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

CARSON CITY – Reduced overnight winds helped fire crews make marginal gains toward containing the Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe and prevent it from significantly advancing on populated areas or the lake, authorities reported Thursday.

The reduced winds along with higher humidity “reduced activity overnight,” according to a 7 a.m. incident update. Firefighters planned to focus the remainder of the day on bolstering lines “where large pockets of previously unburned fuel threaten existing control lines.”

The size of the blaze was put at 210,259 acres – about 329 square miles – and containment at 25 percent, up from 23 percent at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said 4,451 firefighters and other personnel assigned to fire operations.

More than 600 homes have been destroyed, with 32,387 structures still listed as threatened, they said. Five injuries have been reported — three among firefighters and two to civilians.

There was no change overnight in evacuation orders and warnings, with sections of Douglas County on the Nevada side of the fire still under mandatory evacuation.

The fire began Aug. 14 just south of the California community of Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County, about 35 miles southwest of South Lake Tahoe and 55 miles southwest of Carson City. Driven by prevailing winds, it sprinted to the northeast and came within three miles of South Lake Tahoe, forcing evacuations there and in several Nevada border communities.

Those winds made the Caldor blaze only the second wildfire in California history to run completely across the ridge of the Sierra Nevada range from west to east. The first, also this summer, was the Dixie Fire, which is still burning to the north in the Lassen National Forest, southwest of Susanville. That fire has consumed more than 859,000 acres and is 55 percent contained.

Thursday was forecast to be “a good day to not have gusty winds up on the ridges,” incident meteorologist Jim Dudley said at the 7 a.m. operational briefing. “The flow is much, much lighter, out of the south-southeast so you’re not going to get the atmosphere trying to increase your terrain winds today.”

Humidity levels were also better but conditions remained dry, Dudley added.

Stephen Vollmer, a fire behavior analyst, said the dry conditions would continue to cause spot fires to pop up outside the fire’s perimeter as well as in previously unburnt areas.

“The conditions are still dry, the temperatures are still warm,” Vollmer said. Isolated islands of green in the fire’s interior “have been cooking for the last three or four days, and now they’re all dried out. It’s only going to take one tree or one bush in there to get the whole island going.”

