Woman accused in Reba the bulldog’s death makes guilty plea a day after secret hearing

District Court judge Susan Johnson presides over Markeisha Foster's, accused of causing death of Reba the bulldog, plea guilty hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Markeisha Foster, accused of causing death of Reba the bulldog, is led out of a courtroom after a plea guilty hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Markeisha Foster, accused of causing death of Reba the bulldog, answers District Court judge Susan Johnson's questions as she appears in court with her attorneys Seth Strickland, left, and Jay Maynard, both public defenders, during a plea guilty hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Markeisha Foster, accused of causing death of Reba the bulldog, is led out of a courtroom after a plea guilty hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One of the people accused of causing a bulldog’s death last summer entered a guilty plea Thursday afternoon, a day after a judge attempted to hide a hearing in her case from public view.

Markeisha Foster, 30, pleaded guilty to a count of attempt to kill, disfigure or maim an animal of another.

Public defender Seth Strickland said the prosecution and defense would agree to a seven month jail sentence with seven months credit. Prosecutors agreed to release her on June 30, he told District Judge Susan Johnson.

The offense is a “wobbler,” meaning it could be treated as a felony or gross misdemeanor.

Foster and Isaac Laushaul Jr., 32, were each indicted on a count of cruelty to animals in December after authorities accused them of abandoning their pet bulldog, Reba, in a plastic tote that was sealed shut. The dog was left outside a Las Vegas supermarket in July and was in breathing distress when she was discovered.

Despite attempts to save her life, Reba died. Her case led to heavy publicity, a campaign to find those who killed her and “Reba’s law,” which recently passed the Nevada legislature and intends to stiffen punishments for animal cruelty. The bill is awaiting the governor’s signature.

Foster’s entry of plea hearing followed a secret hearing conducted by District Judge Ronald Israel Wednesday, apparently at the request of her attorneys, that an attorney for the Las Vegas Review-Journal said was unconstitutional.

It’s not clear if Foster has agreed to testify against Laushaul, whose trial is scheduled to start later this month. Defense attorney Philip Singer, who represents Laushaul, said an exhibit attached to Foster’s plea agreement is sealed.

Foster’s public defenders declined to comment.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Foster has spoken with investigators and may be helpful as a witness against Laushaul.

Laushaul is the “main perpetrator” and prosecutors did not have a strong case against Foster, who could have argued she was just present at the time of the crime and was under the control of her dominant boyfriend, the district attorney said.

Wolfson saw the plea as a good result.

Animal rights activists who attended the hearing disagreed.

Jamie Gregory had hoped Foster would not make a plea deal.

“A plea deal means that she will be able to get out of jail most likely and that’s kind of where she belongs,” said Gregory.

John Waudby referred to the agreement as a “sweet plea deal.”

“I’m angry,” he said. “I’m infuriated.”

Singer said Foster’s plea will make it easier for him to defend his client, since she has admitted to her involvement in the killing.

“She’s going to have to face my cross-examination,” he said. “I’m sure they haven’t prepared her for that.”

