Woman killed, 2 hurt in rollover crash north of Las Vegas

The scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 95 in Clark County, a few miles north of Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (NHP)

A woman died after a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Creech Air Force Base on Wednesday evening, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Officers were called about 5:05 p.m. to U.S. 95 near the base, about 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas, after a report of a car that had turned over, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. Witnesses said a Toyota 4Runner drifted left and rolled over after over-correcting to the right, he said.

The woman driving the car died at the scene. Two other passengers in the car were taken to University Medical Center with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, Buratczuk said.

Further information was not available Wednesday night.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman after her family has been notified.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Creech Air Force Base, Nevada