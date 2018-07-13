Woman killed in crash in Overton, northeast of Las Vegas

A woman was killed Thursday when her truck ran off the road and down an embankment about 60 miles northeast of Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Troopers were called at about 3:40 p.m. to mile marker 22 on state Route 169 in Overton, north of Valley of Fire State Park, the Highway Patrol said. Troopers did not know how the crash happened, and no additional information was available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release her identity once her family is notified.

State Route 169 in Overton, Nevada