Woman killed in crash of Grand Canyon-bound tour bus ID’d

(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Arizona have identified the passenger who was killed Friday when a Grand Canyon tour bus rolled over about 70 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Boonville, Indiana, resident Shelley Ann Voges, 53, died at the scene, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus was driving toward Grand Canyon West when it rolled over in Meadview, Arizona, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Three people were hospitalized in Arizona with critical injuries, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said. Two of them were later taken to Las Vegas area hospitals for treatment. The sheriff’s office said their conditions have stabilized.

Initially, authorities said two people were critically injured.

An additional 40 passengers were treated at an Arizona hospital and released. Most of the passengers were from the United States and one was from Europe. Passenger ages ranged from 20 to 60, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials are still investigating why the bus rolled over.

The tour bus was managed by Comedy On Deck Tours in Las Vegas. The company advertises daily tours to the Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

