Woman killed in crash on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas identified
The Clark County coroner’s office said Chamroon Sasser, 69, was the person who died in a crash in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and Lee Canyon Road.
A woman killed in a traffic crash Monday outside of Las Vegas has been identified.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said the Monday crash involved a tractor trailer and a motorcycle.
Additional details have not been released, and the Highway Patrol said Tuesday they were awaiting additional details from investigators.
