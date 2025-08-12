112°F
Woman killed in crash on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas identified

August 12, 2025 - 4:35 pm
August 12, 2025 - 4:35 pm
 

A woman killed in a traffic crash Monday outside of Las Vegas has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Chamroon Sasser, 69, was the person who died in a crash in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and Lee Canyon Road.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the Monday crash involved a tractor trailer and a motorcycle.

Additional details have not been released, and the Highway Patrol said Tuesday they were awaiting additional details from investigators.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com.

