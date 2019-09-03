Woman killed in I-15 crash near Bunkerville identified

A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Bunkerville has been identified as a 41-year-old Utah resident.

A Utah woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Bunkerville on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

An SUV and a box truck collided about 5:30 a.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 near Bunkerville, killing Lavern Bitsoie of Cedar City, Utah, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

She was pronounced dead on the roadway by the coroner’s office of multiple blunt force injuries. Her death has been ruled an accident.

No other details have been released. The Nevada Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, has not responded to multiple requests for further information.

