Local Nevada

Woman struck by four vehicles on I-15 identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2023 - 7:14 pm
 
Updated February 27, 2023 - 8:15 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol has identified a pedestrian who died after being struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 15, south of U.S. 93, earlier this month.

In a release sent out Monday, the agency identified the deceased man as 64-year-old Sidney E. Adams of Las Vegas.

At about 4:43 p.m. on Feb. 15, Nevada State Police responded to reports of an automobile versus pedestrian crash on I-15 northbound near I-15, north of the Clark County-Lincoln County line.

Investigators learned a tractor with a fuel tanker trailer had been traveling north on I-15 in the right lane, when Adams walked into the roadway, was struck and hurled into the left lane, where he was hit by more vehicles.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

