Woman’s body recovered in desert near Lake Mead

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2017 - 9:50 am
 

A woman’s body was recovered Sunday in the desert in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Lake Mead Interagency Communications Center received a report from a helicopter tour company that a car had been seen parked in the same location near Devil’s Cove Road for a few days, according to a news release.

A Lake Mead park pilot flew over the area on Saturday to investigate, and rangers from the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument responded and located the body, it said.

The Metropolitan Police Search and Rescue recovered the body, it said. The incident is under investigation by Grand Canyon rangers.

The identification, cause and manner of death was pending Monday at Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

