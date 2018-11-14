Wrong-way driver killed on US 95 southeast of Las Vegas ID’d

Nicolette White, 27, was behind the wheel of a white Dodge Charger when it crashed with a tractor-trailer around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday between Boulder City and Searchlight, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a car and tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 95, south of Las Vegas, between Boulder City and Searchlight, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A wrong-way driver killed early Tuesday on U.S. Highway 95 south of Las Vegas has been identified.

She was Nicolette White, 27, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday. Her cause and manner of death were not released.

She was behind the wheel of a white Dodge Charger when it crashed with a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported just before 4:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 44 between Boulder City and Searchlight, trooper Travis Smaka said. White died at the scene.

A witness who saw her driving south in the northbound lanes tried to flag her down but failed to get her attention, Smaka said.

The truck, which was heading north, tried to swerve to avoid the Dodge, but the car hit the rear of the truck, ripping off its double axle, Smaka said. The truck driver was uninjured and stayed at the scene.

There were no “obvious signs” of impairment inside the Dodge, such as alcohol bottles, but Smaka said, “we will need to wait for toxicology reports.”

