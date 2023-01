Trick and Roman rider Jessica Fowlkes follows a horse about a smoke-filled ring during a memorial slideshow of past rodeo honorees in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metro Motorcycle Officer Anthony Manginelli, left, helps to keep suspected drunk driving subject Mike Soto calm as Ashley Webber-Gamboa with Sunrise Pathology Services, right, draws blood a blood sample during their DUI Blitz on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Buck Moon rises over the Strip on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jinx the dog jumps in the water to retrieve a toy during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Deacon Bonnie Polley offers ashes to “Showgirls” for Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday from Christ Church Episcopal along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A hummingbird gathers nectar from a Utah agave bloom at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tom Kim wedges the ball out of a sand trap on the fifth hole during the final day of play in the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, center, is applauded by her Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sisters during her inaguration becoming the first Black mayor in Nevada history at the North Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in North Las Vegas. She places her hand on the Bible held by her father Theron Goynes. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two men check out a boat stuck straight up along the shoreline as water levels continue to drop at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Work lights illuminate the Seven Magic Mountains at sunrise as the art installation undergoes routine maintenance with fresh painting by the Vergith Contracting Co. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family and friends of deceased Raiders fan Sylvia Menchaca-Segura have a balloon release ceremony before the first half of the Raiders versus Arizona Cardinals NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

KPVM 25 co-owner Vern Van Winkle, even while holding a rooster, is never far from his phone outside his station on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Pahrump. He and wife Ronda live within eyeshot of the station and keep chickens in the front yard. He had one recently that acted like a dog following him around and wanting to be let inside. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo and players await to be introduced behind smoke before facing the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Showgirls Brooke, left, and Tara welcome passengers for the Breeze Airways inaugural flight arriving at the gate at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Protesters yell at Metro officers after they arrested two individuals during a march downtown in response to Roe v. Wade being overturned today with a gathering beginning at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A customer looks on as Governor Steve Sisolak, left, meets with Black business owners at Illusion Salon of Beauty on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. Beside him is RanDee Brems, the Special Advisor to Governor Sisolak. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boys watch the action from behind home plate as the Giants battle the Brewers for a Summerlin Little League North majors game at Trails Park Little League Fields on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tanks and other military equipment are transported on rail cars moving through Downtown on Tuesday, March, 8, 2022. According to sources on Twitter they are likely connected to the Fort Irwin National Training Center in California and are a regular occurrence. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vigil for a beloved transient man, Kevin Wayne Williams, killed at North Lamb and North Las Vegas boulevards on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Scoot Henderson of G League Ignite became the youngest player to sign a professional contract last year on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Henderson. He takes a break from practice hanging out on the basketball court at Dos Escuelas Park not far from his home. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic players "dog pile" on the pitcher's mound in celebration of defeating Bishop Gorman 16-7 during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Architect Eric Strain, center, and his team from assemblageSTUDIO use desert influences in their designs like those at the Jean/ Roach Dry Lake Beds on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images