York Fire 85% contained, crews work to preserve Nevada national monument

Yuccas are burnt about the desert floor as the York Fire is better contained along Ivanpah Road within the Mojave National Preserve on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The fire burning southwest of Las Vegas was 85 percent contained as of Friday morning, according to an emergency management website.

An InciWeb update showed the York Fire had burned through more than 93,000 acres since it started July 28 on the Mojave National Preserve and moved northeast.

Authorities still expected to extinguish the fire by Aug. 14, according to the InciWeb data, and a cause had not been determined.

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Marc Peebles said earlier this week that nearly 9,000 acres of the fire was in Nevada, and it had crossed into the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument. On Wednesday, firefighters were consulting wildlife experts to preserve as much of the natural landscape as possible.

Avi Kwa Ame is considered one of the most sacred places on Earth to about a dozen Yuman-speaking tribes that have traced their origins to the land.

