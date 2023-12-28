44°F
Local Nevada

You can now add ‘Star of Life’ to Nevada driver’s license

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2023
 
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is seen in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada residents can now add the “Star of Life” symbol to their driver’s license.

According to a news release, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will now offer drivers with certain medical conditions the option to add the “Star of Life” symbol to their driver’s license or identification card.

Located on the front of the card, the DMV says that the “Star of Life” is a six-pointed blue figure that is frequently seen in the medical field.

If added, the symbol will also be accompanied by special codes on the back of the card “to help law enforcement or first responders recognize any medical conditions Nevadans may have that require extra consideration,” the DMV said.

According to the DMV, adding the symbol to a card is optional and does not cost more than a standard driver license or ID card. The cost to update information on a card is a one-time $3.25 processing fee, the release said.

In order to obtain the “Star of Life” symbol, the DMV advises that motorists must present a completed copy of form DLD-7 (Confidential Physician’s Report) signed by their physician at a DMV field office.

According to the DMV’s release, conditions eligible for a “Star of Life” symbol include vision impairment, chronic obstruction pulmonary disease, autism, deafness, depression, diabetes, epilepsy, hemophilia, schizophrenia, mental illness, food allergies and more.

Officials note that there is no requirement to indicate these conditions on a driver’s license or identification card.

